See the Gucci Kimono Beyoncé Wore to the All Star Game

Sunday (Feb. 19) the Carter family made an appearance at the 2017 NBA All-Star game in New Orleans, of course, sitting courtside and being all smiles.
The 35-year-old expectant mother cozied up with daughter Blue Ivy sitting in the middle alongside her and Jay Z, while Blue enjoyed cotton candy and was amused by one of the game's mascots.
Not only were the Carters #FamilyGoals while sitting courtside, Beyoncé also sported a look that without a doubt can be considered mom-to-be chic.
Beyoncé wore a floor-length, patterned silk kimono from Gucci's SS17 RTW collection, pairing the statement piece with ripped jeans, a white tank top and strappy stilettos.
Take a look at Beyoncé rocking Gucci during last night's All-Star game, as well as see the family sharing a special moment on the stadium's jumbotron, below.
The Carters being adorable at the game tonight 💙 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZGqzj19NqE— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 20, 2017
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
