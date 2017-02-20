#YESTOBLACK

Simone Biles Slays In The Latest Sports Illustrated

The Olympic Gold medalist IGs a revealing photo of herself in SI.

Simone Biles has become one of America’s favorite olympians. At only 19, she’s attained a fame level in a rather quick amount of time.

As an athlete, the Columbus, Ohio native and Texas transplant decided to pose for the latest issue of Sports Illustrated. Biles celebrated the appearance by posting a pic from her spread on Instagram and mentioning @si_swimsuit in the caption.

Fellow olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and tennis champion Serena Williams also make appearances in the mag that’s already on newsstands.

See some pics of their spread below.

Written by Paul Meara

