Simone Biles Slays In The Latest Sports Illustrated

Simone Biles has become one of America’s favorite olympians. At only 19, she’s attained a fame level in a rather quick amount of time.
As an athlete, the Columbus, Ohio native and Texas transplant decided to pose for the latest issue of Sports Illustrated. Biles celebrated the appearance by posting a pic from her spread on Instagram and mentioning @si_swimsuit in the caption.
Fellow olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and tennis champion Serena Williams also make appearances in the mag that’s already on newsstands.
See some pics of their spread below.
And the gold medal for gorgeous goes to... Aly Raisman! https://t.co/ObThQJqinb pic.twitter.com/T2k7pFHr68— SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 16, 2017
Aly Raisman & Simone Biles for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 pic.twitter.com/qN9AJxw5zu— Patrick (@RatedRHero) February 15, 2017
COMMENTS