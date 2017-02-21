Peaches Monroe, AKA 'Eyebrows on Fleek,' to Launch Makeup Line

Kayla Newman, aka Peaches Monroe and more commonly known in the zeitgeist as the "Eyebrows on Fleek" girl, is taking her branding game to a new level.

The 19-year-old that launched 36 million loops on Vine (RIP) is looking to start her own cosmetics line. Newman launched a GoFundMe page on February 19 to help crowdfund financial support for her hopeful business endeavor. In the time since, she's raised nearly $7,000 of her $100,000 goal.

The description on her GoFundMe describes her reasoning for wanting to start a line as well as gives us an update on her life. It's her hope to gain some semblance of ownership over the phrase and to bring it back and make it "pop again." Currently enrolled in nursing school, Newman explains that she has received no money or recognition for giving the world a brilliant colloquialism.

Newman spoke on this reality in a Fader article from 2015 entitled "Black Teens Are Breaking the Internet and Seeing None of the Profits." This piece details the all-too-common instances in which young Black creatives are not compensated for their cultural contributions. This 2015 article is, unfortunately, still evergreen content.

At the time, she told Fader, "I gave the world a word...At the moment I haven’t gotten any endorsements or received any payment. I feel that I should be compensated. But I also feel that good things happen to those who wait.”