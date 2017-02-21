See Why This Black Love Story Had Miss Tina Lawson in Tears

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Javier Reed and Sha’Tarra Johnson’s love story went viral after Beyoncé’s mama gave them the stamp of approval. And since Ms. Tina gave birth to a living legend, her word means EVERYTHING.
The young couple from Michigan have been dating for three years and recently Javier, an aspiring rapper, popped the question to Sha’Tarra. He posted about the proposal on Instagram and how his fiancée brought him closer to God and made his “world bigger.”
Moved by the sweet message, Ms. Tina sent well wishes to the newly engaged couple. She was impressed about how beautifully Javier spoke about his fiancée’s inner beauty and the impact she had on his faith. All together now. Aww…
See Ms. Tina’s touching message below.
(Photo: J. Reed via Instagram)
TRENDING IN LIFESTYLESEE ALL TRENDING
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS