See a Stripped Down Paris Jackson on Cover of CR Fashion Book

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Paris Jackson lands her very first fashion magazine cover and kills it! The 18-year-old appears on the front of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book in a ruffled cerulean Gucci dress and a sharp red lip.
The A-list offspring opens up about her talented dad and career aspirations, which do not include following in Michael's footsteps. "I write music for myself," she said. "I use it as a way to get stuff out. It's not something I see myself following career-wise."
Speaking to the magazine, Paris sits down with director Lee Daniels and tells him that she's pursing modeling right now and hopes to take her shot at acting in a few years.
Go, Paris! The King of Pop would be proud.
(Photo: MARIO SORRENTI / CR Fashion Book, February 2017)
TRENDING IN LIFESTYLESEE ALL TRENDING
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS