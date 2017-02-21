#YESTOBLACK

See a Stripped Down Paris Jackson on Cover of CR Fashion Book

Following up her Rolling Stone debut, she's now a bona fide cover girl.

Paris Jackson lands her very first fashion magazine cover and kills it! The 18-year-old appears on the front of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book in a ruffled cerulean Gucci dress and a sharp red lip. 

The A-list offspring opens up about her talented dad and career aspirations, which do not include following in Michael's footsteps. "I write music for myself," she said. "I use it as a way to get stuff out. It's not something I see myself following career-wise.

Speaking to the magazine, Paris sits down with director Lee Daniels and tells him that she's pursing modeling right now and hopes to take her shot at acting in a few years. 

Go, Paris! The King of Pop would be proud.

Written by Yakira Young

(Photo: MARIO SORRENTI / CR Fashion Book, February 2017)

