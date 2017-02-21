#YESTOBLACK

Smart Shopper: Gabrielle Union Wears a Totally Affordable Pair of Steve Madden Shoes

We love a girl that loves a deal.

Gabrielle Union made a cute and casual appearance during All Star Weekend rocking Steve Madden's FUEGO bootie. 

The Being Mary Jane star paired the olive-colored, heeled bootie with jeans and a sweatshirt. New Orleans wasn't ready for the lace up bootie, which was the perfect compliment to such a simple look. The orange laces definitely popped!

Want to grab your own pair? You totally can!

The FUEGO by Steve Madden comes in three colors and currently retails for $149.95.

Written by Yakira Young

