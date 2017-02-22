See A$AP Rocky Star in New Dior Campaign

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Fashion trendsetter and hip-hop star A$AP Rocky appears in the DIOR Summer 2017 campaign, captured by Dior Homme artistic director Kris Van Assche. The creative director and Dior Homme released new photos today via their social media accounts promoting the brand collaboration with the artist.
A$AP repped the high-end luxury Parisian brand well in some signature pieces — which include floral trousers, embellished coats and sick sunglasses.
Rocky popped up front row at Gucci today, so it looks like he's on a serious fashion circuit right now.
(Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS