See A$AP Rocky Star in New Dior Campaign

Fashion trendsetter and hip-hop star A$AP Rocky appears in the DIOR Summer 2017 campaign, captured by Dior Homme artistic director Kris Van Assche . The creative director and Dior Homme released new photos today via their social media accounts promoting the brand collaboration with the artist.

A$AP repped the high-end luxury Parisian brand well in some signature pieces — which include floral trousers, embellished coats and sick sunglasses.

Rocky popped up front row at Gucci today, so it looks like he's on a serious fashion circuit right now.