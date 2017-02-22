#YESTOBLACK

See A$AP Rocky Star in New Dior Campaign

Fashion killa.

Published 1 hour ago

Fashion trendsetter and hip-hop star A$AP Rocky appears in the DIOR Summer 2017 campaign, captured by Dior Homme artistic director Kris Van Assche. The creative director and Dior Homme released new photos today via their social media accounts promoting the brand collaboration with the artist. 

A$AP repped the high-end luxury Parisian brand well in some signature pieces — which include floral trousers, embellished coats and sick sunglasses. 

Rocky popped up front row at Gucci today, so it looks like he's on a serious fashion circuit right now. 

Written by Maurice Wiggins

(Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

