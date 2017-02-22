#YESTOBLACK

Celebrity Trainer Massy Arias Does a Nude Pregnancy Shoot at 40 Weeks

She just bumped up #PregnancyGoals.

Instagram’s favorite fitness coach — her account boasts a whopping 2.2 million followers — Massy Arias has been slaying every moment of her pregnancy over the past few months. She continues to inspire others to lead their healthiest lives through her workouts and motivating posts despite being very much preggers. Even at 40 weeks, a nude pregnancy shoot is totally on the table.

Check out this snapshot featuring her fiancé Stefan Williams from the photo shoot:

Hi 👋🏽 I am alive and yes, we are still pregnant. I've been missing in action finalizing my 8 week program that launches in a few days. All my energy and focus is to finish it so I haven't been able to post much here. I am extremely tired, experiencing contractions but they aren't getting any stronger. I'm not sure when she would like to come but I think she's waiting on me to be done with work 🤗 what a good girl! I'm more active on Snapchat : MassyFit! In the next few days I'll resume my posts, but right now, I gotta perfect this! Will announce soon! Love you guys! WWW.MassyArias.COM #40weekspregnant #godschild _____________________________________________________________ Hola chicos 👋🏽 estoy viva, y si, aún estamos embarazados. He estado un poco alejada porque he tenido muchísimo trabajo finalizando unos de los programas que lanzaré mañana. Toda mi energía y enfoque está en terminar esta pieza de arte. Les cuento que estoy cansada y no se cuando es que está bebe quiera venir al mundo. Soy más activa en Snapchat: MassyFit así que agréguenme allí. En estos días continuaré publicando, pero ahora mismo, tenque perfeccionar este programa. Los quiero mucho! #hijadecristo

A post shared by MankoFit 🇩🇴 (@massy.arias) on

The hot mama posted the pic after not being as active on her Instagram as usual, but credited her absence to working on her eight-week fitness program that launches in a few days. She also notes that she’s already experiencing mild contractions, which means stay tuned for what we expect will be an equally impressive snapback journey!

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

