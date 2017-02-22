See the Racist Way British Vogue Shaded Justine Skye

Yesterday afternoon, British Vogue tweeted an innocuous photo of celebrities on the party circuit. Business as usual, one might say. The text accompanying the photo that was tweeted out, however, rightly caused a Twitter firestorm.

Bella, Lily, Kendall and co partied in London last night – see what they got up to, here: https://t.co/g3m02FNwk0 pic.twitter.com/nSrxE1e7Ce

“Bella, Lily, Kendall and co partied in London last night – see what they got up to, here,” the tweet read. The “and co” in this situation appeared to be referencing Justine Skye, the only unidentified person in the photo — incidentally, the only Black person in the photo as well.

By nighttime, Skye had caught wind of the tweet in question and addressed it: