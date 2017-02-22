#YESTOBLACK

See the Racist Way British Vogue Shaded Justine Skye

But the singer remains unbothered with an epic clapback.

Published 2 hours ago

Yesterday afternoon, British Vogue tweeted an innocuous photo of celebrities on the party circuit. Business as usual, one might say. The text accompanying the photo that was tweeted out, however, rightly caused a Twitter firestorm. 

“Bella, Lily, Kendall and co partied in London last night – see what they got up to, here,” the tweet read. The “and co” in this situation appeared to be referencing Justine Skye, the only unidentified person in the photo — incidentally, the only Black person in the photo as well. 

By nighttime, Skye had caught wind of the tweet in question and addressed it:

Shortly after, she followed up with some love for her fans who called out British Vogue:

At press time, British Vogue’s tweet that caused backlash was still live. 

We love Justine's swift clapback and refusal to damper her Black girl magic. 

Written by Lainey Sidell

(Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for LOVE Magazine)

