Supreme Subway Cards Are Causing Total Pandemonium

The bidding and brawls have reached insane levels.

Published 2 hours ago

Pandemonium ensued this week after Sumpreme’s latest release — a surprise branded Metrocard. The custom card, in collaboration with the MTA, was released Monday (Feb. 20) at Supreme stores, as well as the stations at Broadway-Lafayette, Queens Plaza, Marcy Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, Prince Street, Spring Street, Union Square and the 125th Street 2/3 train.

The cards are a hot ticket item and fans of Supreme and non-fans alike are going insane for the limited-edition swag. Expect LONG lines at Metrocard vending machines and possibly a fight or two if you have your sights set on one of these babies.

See how it went down at one NYC station below:

People going crazy over a Supreme Metro Card.. 😂😂

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

While the cards retail for $5.50, they’re being pedaled for as much as $1,000 on eBay. The latest update via the MTA’s Twitter page says, “All limited run Supreme branded Metrocards have been released in-system.”

May the odds be ever in your favor.

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Gigi Guerra via Instagram)

