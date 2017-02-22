Supreme Subway Cards Are Causing Total Pandemonium

Pandemonium ensued this week after Sumpreme’s latest release — a surprise branded Metrocard. The custom card, in collaboration with the MTA, was released Monday (Feb. 20) at Supreme stores, as well as the stations at Broadway-Lafayette, Queens Plaza, Marcy Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, Prince Street, Spring Street, Union Square and the 125th Street 2/3 train.

The cards are a hot ticket item and fans of Supreme and non-fans alike are going insane for the limited-edition swag. Expect LONG lines at Metrocard vending machines and possibly a fight or two if you have your sights set on one of these babies.

See how it went down at one NYC station below: