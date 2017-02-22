Supreme Subway Cards Are Causing Total Pandemonium

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Pandemonium ensued this week after Sumpreme’s latest release — a surprise branded Metrocard. The custom card, in collaboration with the MTA, was released Monday (Feb. 20) at Supreme stores, as well as the stations at Broadway-Lafayette, Queens Plaza, Marcy Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, Prince Street, Spring Street, Union Square and the 125th Street 2/3 train.
The cards are a hot ticket item and fans of Supreme and non-fans alike are going insane for the limited-edition swag. Expect LONG lines at Metrocard vending machines and possibly a fight or two if you have your sights set on one of these babies.
See how it went down at one NYC station below:
While the cards retail for $5.50, they’re being pedaled for as much as $1,000 on eBay. The latest update via the MTA’s Twitter page says, “All limited run Supreme branded Metrocards have been released in-system.”
May the odds be ever in your favor.
(Photo: Gigi Guerra via Instagram)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS