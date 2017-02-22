You'll Never Guess How Much Pharrell's Fringe Sweater Goes For

Style icon slash producer slash rapper slash official "Happy" guy Pharrell Williams attended BET’s American Black Film Festival over the weekend and, as always, his look did not disappoint.

We admire Pharrell's sense of, well, confidence as far as his attire for various star-studded red carpet events. He is never afraid to push the envelope and go for something unexpected, like a beanie or a pearl necklace. This time, Pharrell decided on a Stella McCartney fringed oversize sweater, a pair of G-Star jeans and classic Timberland boots.

The sweater retails at a whopping $1,215, which means that Pharrell's look doesn't come cheap.

If you're looking to try this out for yourself, there's always the boots at a more sensible $200.