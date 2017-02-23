#YESTOBLACK

Beyoncé's Stylist Ty Hunter Launches His Own Athleisure Collection

TyByReflex hits stores today.

Celebrity stylist Ty Hunter, also known as Beyoncé’s go-to guy, is following in the steps of his superstar client and launching an athleisure line. He teamed up with active wear apparel brand Reflex for a capsule collection of his very own. The sleek black pieces with vibrant color block designs come in several versatile styles like spandex dresses, jackets, leggings and more. Perfect for a woman on the go!

The price points aren’t cringe-worthy either, like a lot of active apparel lines (we’re talking about you Lululemon), ranging from $45-$200. Find TyByReflex exclusively at SIX:02 stores and online.

We wonder if we’ll catch Bey sporting TyByReflex considering she has her own atheleisure line, Ivy Park. A little friendly competition never hurt nobody, right?

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

