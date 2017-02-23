Watch Out Kylie: Kanye West to Create Cosmetics Line

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
Kanye West has done something genuinely surprising: he's filed paperwork to secure the rights for a beauty brand.
TMZ reported early today that West is looking to register a "makeup, perfumes, lotions and [cosmetics]" brand under the name Donda.
West has always been a self-described visionary and has stated his intentions for Donda's growth in the past. Take, for example, this tweet from a year ago:
Though the growth chart, West created for Donda in 2012 was certainly extensive, it doesn't happen to include a cosmetics venture in the blueprint. Perhaps West's sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's success in the beauty industry exposed a demand worth catering to?
Donda's Twitter account, @DondaCreate, which boasts 61K followers is described as "A Content, Experience & Product Company founded by Kanye West."
This isn't the first time West and Jenner's business interests have overlapped. A year ago, we learned Jenner was in talks to represent Puma when West stated, in a now deleted tweet, "1000% there will never be a Kylie PUMA anything." The Puma deal was an issue at the time because Jenner had walked in Wests's first two Yeezy shows, creating conflict between two competing athleisure brands and, consequently, within the family.
Would you cop Donda products?
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)
