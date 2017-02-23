New York & Company Uses Real Customer as Muse and Star for New Campaign

Imagine this: you’re shopping in your favorite store when an associate approaches you about doing something “special,” expressly for you. A dream come true, right?

For Dr. Roblena E. Walker, this dream is reality.

But in Walker’s case, her favorite store took it one step further: creating a collection inspired by her. A loyal New York & Company customer, Walker describes the company’s decision to use her direction in its new collection as “such a surreal moment for me…it was more like a dream come true. When they told me they wanted to do a whole collection, I was like, for me?!”

New York & Company gave Walker an unprecedented amount of influence in the creative process, allowing her to collaborate with Alejandro Blanco, the company’s vice president of design.

Walker said she had a hand in some of the conceptualization for the collection, notably choosing the color scheme. “I love colors, so I was just trying tell him the greens and the golds and the purples and the pinks,” she said. Walker also styled the lookbook for the collection.

Walker notes Blanco's attention to detail, which included mock-up sketches of the designs on figures that mimicked Walker’s natural posture and positioning. “He embodied everything about me, and it was just beautiful,” she said.