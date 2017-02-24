This Makeup Artist Recreated Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement...On Her Lips

Now the most liked post ever on Instagram, the iconic photo, loaded with subliminals so obscure it could inspire its own Da Vinci code spinoff, continues to bring us joy in these otherwise murky times.

Jazmina Daniel funneled her inspiration from the photo into a striking makeup statement. Last night, she posted a look to Instagram that featured a detailed mural of Queen Bey's pregnancy announcement on her lips. Her nails, also adorned with flowery accents resembling Beyoncé's photo, were the finishing touch. The result? A masterpiece that rivals the art of Bey's announcement.