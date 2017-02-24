Instagram Comedian Jess Hilarious Does a Nude Shoot With Her Son

Nude celeb shoots are praised all the time (hellooo Beyoncé’s pregnancy shoot), but what happens when you try to create your own nude shoot with your child? Instagram personality Jess Hilarious tried it when she posted pics from a nude photo shoot she did with her preschooler. In the shots, the mother-son duo are wearing matching Jordans, but not much else. Jess goes completely bare while only a peek of the tot’s shorts are seen.

The comedian’s comments section quickly blew up with people weighing in on whether or not the photoshoot was appropriate. Feelings were mixed, but it did spark an interesting debate on the ‘gram.