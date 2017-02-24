Guys Say This Is the No. 1 Deal Breaker in Relationships

Over the long weekend, I had a long session of cocktails and conversations with some of my male friends discussing relationship statuses. The conversation was sparked after one of the guys admitted that during a recent visit to LA, he became smitten by someone he met. However, since he lives in New York and the girl lives in Los Angeles, dating her was not really an option. This dilemma of physical distance led to a thought-provoking question: Why is “long distance,” particularly for men, a deal breaker? Any distance that requires an hour or more of driving is what these fellas define as “long distance,” which is very extreme, but you get the point.

The guys I was meeting with either were in relationships that were not optimal or seeking a relationship but the availability of partners in the city who meet their “criteria" was scarce. So I asked, “Would you consider a long distance relationship?” Predictably, the responses were “absolutely not,” “hell no,” “not an option” and mostly just “no” without any ifs, ands or maybes.

For me, personally, a long distance relationship is not completely out of the question. Like many people in today’s world, I travel, am socially involved and some days just need space after facing the hectic demands of the day.

In this group of friends there is a popular DJ who travels frequently and works long hours throughout the week, a married man with a typical 9-5 job, a bartender, an image consultant (who also frequently travels) and a senior operations administrator — each with various lifestyles and work demands that require some level of flexibility. But when it comes to a relationship, they all agreed “there isn't flexibility with distance”

Why is that? The common reasons fell in the realm of trust and self-control.

Trust:

Everyone tends to struggle with the idea of trust and it’s even more difficult to grasp the concept when in a romantic relationship from afar. The bartender provided insight on his position: “I don’t trust the situation. If they are away, what are they doing? How do I know if they don’t have another man where they live?” Trust is difficult, a person can be in the same city and still have another partner. Sadly, it is not uncommon in 2017. One of the guys blatantly said, “I am territorial. Mine! And I don’t trust other guys around what is mine!” Not all men are that extreme, but we get his point. The other guys were a little more honest and admitted they do not trust themselves because of their personal issues and need the physical presence of their partner to continue to reinforce their attraction and or love.

Physical needs:

The accessibility of instant physical gratification is important (i.e. sexual needs). Physical intimacy is a key component to most relationships and lack thereof can create issues with monogamy or, in worst cases, cause one to lose physical interest in their partner in general. One guy said, “It’s not always about sex. When it is cold, like now, for example, I just want to lie next to the person I am with. Hell, placing a leg over her to me is a big deal. Sending me a picture of you doesn’t do anything for cold nights. I WANT TO CUDDLE!”

Support and Communication:

The guys admitted that communication is not always easy when in a long distance relationship, more so because communication is not always a guy’s strength in a relationship in general.

“The last long distance relationship I was in, the person would get mad at me when I tried to talk about issues because they didn’t think I took them seriously. Basically, if we got into an argument or something, it was via text and I would respond, ‘I understand.’ I honestly understood, but I think it’s because my girl could not physically see me display the emotion and it was a big deal to them. I hate communicating like that, so I shut down! Talking on the phone for hours is just not my thing! She would get annoyed and I would get annoyed! Just pointless drama.” If they were physically together, it would be easier to establish better communication for a positive long-term relationship.

Some guys want their partner to be their No. 1 supporter and that anytime something good or bad happens, the partner should be there to celebrate or console them. Hey, imagine being a basketball player's wife or partner — that could be tough and a lot of pressure!