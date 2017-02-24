Let's Move: Michelle Obama Shows Up to SoulCycle Like a Normal Person

The Obamas, new to Washington, D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood, are seemingly settling into their private lives as citizens. Michelle visited SoulCycle's Mt. Vernon location, showing up in all black (which brings to mind her husband's iconic athleisure look) and quietly departed with Secret Service following the class.

It comes as no surprise that Michelle is partial to fitness. Her "Let's Move" campaign, which she initiated as our first lady, encouraged fitness and nutrition, with a particular emphasis on reaching children. Being the authentic human she is, she continues to be an illustrative role model in following through with her values and showing that fitness and health are life-long commitments.

Another high profile Washingtonian recently showed up to a fitness class unannounced, but the incident yielded a much different response. Sad!