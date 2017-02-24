World Stop: Beyoncé Has a Snapchat

You won’t find Beyoncé at this year’s Coachella, but you can catch up with her on Snapchat — that is if you can figure out her out her Snap handle. Yesterday (Feb. 23) news broke that the mama-to-be was canceling her performance at the infamous music festival held in Indio, California (we’re assuming because she’ll be extremely pregnant by then), but amid the disappointing news, she decided to bless the ‘gram with an adorable shot of her and Blue Ivy.

While it’s always a glorious occasion when Queen Bey hits us with a new post, this pic was especially enticing because she and Blue are using Snapchat’s deer filter. So the question is, is Beyoncé on Snapchat? Or is Blue? She’s only 5 years-old, but that’s like 15 in celebrity kid years.

Sure, the Carter girls could have been playing around with filters on a friend’s phone, but one thing’s for sure — if Beyoncé has a super-secret Snapchat account, the Beyhive will not stop until they find it.