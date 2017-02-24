You Have to See This Mom's Workout Routine With Her 2-Year-Old

For Danielle Jones and her 2-year-old daughter, fitness is all in the family. The duo is going viral thanks to Jones's Instagram account, @msboston, in which she posts images and videos of her and her daughter working out in tandem. The results are equal parts heart-warming and adorable.

Fitness had long been a part of Jones's life, but her routine changed following the birth of her daughter, Honor. At the time, she had gained baby weight, as any expecting mother would. "The weight gain never bothered me during my pregnancy, but once my daughter was born, I would have moments of hating my body," she told Cosmo.

Jones wasn't able to transition into her workout routine straight away due to nursing. She states that whenever she tried to lower her calorie intake or increase her workouts, it threw a wrench in her milk production efforts. Prioritizing her daughter's nourishment over her dissatisfaction with her body, she waited until Honor started transitioning to solid foods prior to fully rebooting her fitness and health routine.