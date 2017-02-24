You Have to See This Mom's Workout Routine With Her 2-Year-Old

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
For Danielle Jones and her 2-year-old daughter, fitness is all in the family. The duo is going viral thanks to Jones's Instagram account, @msboston, in which she posts images and videos of her and her daughter working out in tandem. The results are equal parts heart-warming and adorable.
Fitness had long been a part of Jones's life, but her routine changed following the birth of her daughter, Honor. At the time, she had gained baby weight, as any expecting mother would. "The weight gain never bothered me during my pregnancy, but once my daughter was born, I would have moments of hating my body," she told Cosmo.
Jones wasn't able to transition into her workout routine straight away due to nursing. She states that whenever she tried to lower her calorie intake or increase her workouts, it threw a wrench in her milk production efforts. Prioritizing her daughter's nourishment over her dissatisfaction with her body, she waited until Honor started transitioning to solid foods prior to fully rebooting her fitness and health routine.
As Honor continued to mature and grow, she eventually began to join in on aspects of the workouts. Unbeknown to Danielle, Honor was mimicking her moves, which she noticed when she watched her filmed routines. At the ripe age of one, Honor requested to use the pull-up bar. "I put her up there not thinking she'd do anything, but she hung for almost one minute. I couldn't believe she could hold her weight for that long," Danielle said.
That was just the beginning.
In the time since, the two have racked up follows (they're up to nearly 40K on Instagram) and recognition from a growing list publications.
We're really here for this fitspo and if 2 year old Honor can make it to the gym, then so can you.
(Photo: Ms Boston via Instagram)
