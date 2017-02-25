You'll Never Guess the Three Latest Additions to the Oxford Dictionaries

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
The Oxford Dictionaries may be taking a page out of UrbanDictionary.com's book as they recently made a few new additions that seem to fit Urban's criteria.
According to the Oxford Dictionaries' official blog, they recently included the terms "squad goals," "biatch" and "drunk text" in their new update.
In their definition for "squad goals," they stated, "Used in reference to a person or thing seen as a model to aspire to or emulate, especially with one's friends (often as a hashtag in social media)."
For "drunk text," they explained it as "a text message sent while drunk, typically one that is embarrassing or foolish." Pretty accurate, right?
Among the full list of new entries are "Friendsgiving," "sausage fest," "haterade," "fitspo," and several others.
Take a look at the full list, here.
