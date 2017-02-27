Ciara Steals Beyoncé's Pregnancy Style at Oscars After-Party

In Hollywood the fashion wars don’t come to a halt just because of a little pregnancy. In fact, the Beyhive is coming for Ciara after she wore a Jovani number last night for the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party looking straight up like Beyoncé circa two weeks ago at the Grammys. The singer’s red-hot gown was practically identical to Bey’s first baby bump outing wearing a custom, deep plunging red gown by Peter Dundas .

Not only are the two stars both very pregnant and their dresses the same shade, but the frocks feature the same plunging neckline and curve-hugging silhouette. The only distinct difference is CiCi took the velvet route while Mrs. Carter went full-on sparkle and shine. Even their glam, nude hues and sleek golden locks were eerily similar.

Is it just that Ciara didn’t get the memo? But you kind of have to be living under a rock to not know what Beyoncé wore after delivering her winning Grammys speech. Honestly, truly.