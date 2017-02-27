See How Taraji P. Henson's Tousled Bob on the Oscars Red Carpet Cost Her $20

Everything about Taraji P. Henson’s Oscars look was goals. The Hidden Figures star graced the 89th annual Academy Awards exuding confidence, starting with that sexy tousled bob she rocked down the red carpet. Celebrity hair stylist Tymothe Wallace was the artist behind the perfectly crafted coif and says his inspiration came from the iconic Diahann Carroll. And after seeing Taraji’s gown, he knew immediately how to slay her mane.

“Her demure, navy blue velvet Alberta gown was the perfect, modern nod to old Hollywood glamour, and I wanted her hair to reflect the same,” he explained.