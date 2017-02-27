#YESTOBLACK

See How Taraji P. Henson's Tousled Bob on the Oscars Red Carpet Cost Her $20

And every single product was from the drug store.

Published 46 minutes ago

Everything about Taraji P. Henson’s Oscars look was goals. The Hidden Figures star graced the 89th annual Academy Awards exuding confidence, starting with that sexy tousled bob she rocked down the red carpet. Celebrity hair stylist Tymothe Wallace was the artist behind the perfectly crafted coif and says his inspiration came from the iconic Diahann Carroll. And after seeing Taraji’s gown, he knew immediately how to slay her mane.

“Her demure, navy blue velvet Alberta gown was the perfect, modern nod to old Hollywood glamour, and I wanted her hair to reflect the same,” he explained.

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

With the help of an arsenal stocked with Dove products, he brought her asymmetrical bob to life. Below, see Tym’s step-by-step directions on how you can re-create the look at home. 

RE-CREATE TARAJI P. HENSON'S TOUSELED BOB:
  • I prepped hair using Dove DermaCare Scalp Dryness & Itch Relief Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner ($4.99) which alleviates any scalp dryness and itch but keeps hair soft, nourished and manageable.
  • Once hair was cleansed, I sprayed Dove Absolute Curls Leave-In Detangler ($5.99) on two-inch sections of hair before blowing them dry with my Dyson blow dryer.
  • I then emulsified two to three pumps of Dove Absolute Curls Supreme Crème Serum ($5.99) in my hands and distributed it evenly throughout her hair before using my jumbo FHI Heat barrel curling iron to create pin curls which I then set with velcro rollers to lock-in the curl memory.
  • After curls were set, I took them down and used my trusty Mason Pearson to brush through the roller set, then used my fingers to set the look in place before liberally spraying with Dove Style+Care Extra Hold Hairspray ($3.99).

There you have it. All it takes is some Dove (plus diamonds and designer duds) to look just as bomb as Taraji herself!

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

