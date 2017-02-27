#YESTOBLACK

See Lisa Bonet and Kiersey Clemons Star in Chanel's Newest Short Film

In which sisterhood and feminine power serve as the running themes.

Chanel has blessed us with another one of its magical short films. In this installment, Kiersey Clemons and Lisa Bonet star in an ethereal dystopian landscape saturated with feminist references, all inspired by the brand's newest fragrance, Chanel No. 5 L'Eau. So think of this short film as basically a long commercial.

Bonet, still an It Girl in our mind, plays the role of Clemons's character's spiritual guide. Clemons's character, in need of some spiritual healing, takes part in a mind-altering experience as chic as it is startling. This is not your grandmother's Chanel, folks.

Methinks the name of the project, Jellywolf, is in part influenced by Zoe Kravitz's (that'd be Bonet's daughter) stage name, Lolawolf. And to corroborate that claim, Kravitz is credited with a special thanks at the end.

Interested in mind-blowing imagery? Have a watch, below. 

