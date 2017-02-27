See Which Black Model Just Landed a Major Beauty Contract

Congratulations are due to Maria Borges, who today was announced as the new face of L'Oreal. A Victoria's Secret model, the catwalk queen has also walked for Balmain, Givenchy and Chanel. WWD broke the news of the L'Oreal deal earlier today.

Borges began her modeling career in 2010 when she signed to Elite. She made history in 2015 when she walked the Victoria's Secret show with an Afro. "It felt amazing! The excitement that comes with walking a Victoria's Secret show is simply unique, so walking out my third show wearing my [teeny-weeny Afro] was one the sexiest moments of my career so far!" she said at the time.

"I believe in the beauty of diversity and the empowering message that a girl who started from the bottom can be an international beauty symbol and be living proof that our dreams are valid, and the future ahead of us is bright," Borges said.

Now that's #BlackGirlMagic.