See Moonlight Co-Stars Mahershala Ali and Trevante Rhodes Strip Down for Calvin Klein

If you are here for the Mahershala Ali hype, then we're sure this news will excite you! The sexy Moonlight star and Oscar winner, alongside co-star Trevante Rhodes, just landed a major deal with Calvin Klein.

.@CalvinKlein Spring '17 underwear campaign feat. #Moonlight co-stars Mahershala Ali and Trevante Rhodes. Not a bad way to begin a Monday. pic.twitter.com/dzVvp3aDCk — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 27, 2017

How about that for a little Monday morning motivation? Last night at the Oscars, Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar and, later that evening, Moonlight won the award for Best Picture after a very very awkward snafu where the award was first given to modern musical La La Land.

Most of the Moonlight crew also wore Calvin Klein on the carpet, including nominee Naomie Harris, but these photos certainly leave way less to the imagination. Keep an eye out for the rest of the campaign, set to debut this spring!

Written by Yakira Young