Never Change: Oscar Winner Viola Davis Still Shops at Forever 21

Would you believe me if I told you Viola Davis, an Academy Award-, Emmy-, and Tony-winning actress, wears Forever21 like a normal person?
Well, she does.
Ahead of her historic Oscar win on Sunday evening for her role in Fences, Davis showed up to the GBK Pre-Oscar event outfitted in the mall retailer's garments.
See her rocking a $15 sweater with daughter Genesis and take comfort in the fact that just because she stuns in Armani Prive doesn't mean she doesn't love a good deal.
And since we now know there's an updated return policy, we'll all shop with reckless abandon.
(Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for GBK Productions)
