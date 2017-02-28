#YESTOBLACK

How Did Gucci Become the Coolest Menswear Designer?

What's Gucci?

Over the last couple of years, leading fashion houses like Balmain and Givenchy have led the charge on trends when it comes to men's fashion — both street wear and red carpet. For a dope pair of biker jeans, you'd look to Balmain. For sneakers, expressive tees and decadent suiting, you'd look to Givenchy. But recently, a quirkier Italian cousin has been stealing the show. So what is it that makes Gucci the now must-have label amongst stylish gents? 

Most of the fellas are actually welcoming Gucci back into the spotlight.  Remember, maybe a decade ago, fly guys used to rock monogrammed Gucci belts and bucket hats. Though that look seems dated now, the brand underwent an overhaul about three years ago and the result is major. Gucci has been consistently killing the game with women. We know that it's Blue Ivy's preferred designer of choice.

But lately, male celebrities and fashion influencers are incorporating some of Gucci's new looks into their everyday streetwear and red carpet style — and we must say it's working.

A$AP Rocky in Gucci Cashmere Coat and Hoody
Jaden Smith in Gucci Embroidered Coat and Loafers
Tyga in a Head-to-Toe Gucci Look
With quite a hefty price tag and, not to mention, waiting lists in the thousands, getting Gucci is much easier said than done. But now you know. 

Written by Maurice Marcel

