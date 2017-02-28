What Is Up With This Hair?

As Black men, unfortunately, sometimes our hair choices are extremely limited. We don't have much to choose from. The “1” “2” or “3” Caesar cut (for those who don’t know what numbers mean, it’s the level of length you want your hair to evenly be — 1 being very low to 3 being very full), and “the fade.” Currently, "the fade" is in by the way!

If you have a head full of hair, braids or dreds are always an option, of course.

But it's 2017 and, though we might not have a lady president yet, boy, have we evolved! Men are now taking hair styling as seriously as our female counterparts. The generation of self-expression!

Last year, men went through an exploration of several options. You might remember the popularity of man buns, but now we are incorporating a hybrid. Hairstyles and haircuts have become one.

Enter the “cornrow fade.” I asked a couple of my celebrity barber friends in Los Angeles and New York the name of this style and they all said “fade with braids,” so we're calling it the “Braided Fade.” The look has been trending for almost a year and is predictably super popular among musicians, as they tend to be the most experimental with their looks.

Here are some of my favorites who I think pull the style off the well.

Omarion, who refers to the style as the “Fly O’2.”