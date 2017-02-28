See Why This New Product Has Beauty Blender Shook

Two years ago, the makeup applicator known as the Beauty Blender took the internet by storm. The likes of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian were frequent users of the product, skyrocketing its street cred and sales simultaneously. But in 2017, beauty blenders have become basically obsolete and that is in part thanks to some major competition from the Silisponge .

The Silisponge started taking the internet by storm in late 2016 with a well-placed viral marketing campaign. It's hard to watch this video and not be a little bit intrigued by something that looks like a miniature breast implant but is designed for your face.

So natural curiosity got the best of us. I had to have them but the problem is, across several companies, the sponges have been sold out for weeks. So much so that girls were making their own versions buy putting condoms on their Beauty Blenders. Yes, really. But because the Lord smiles upon me, one day, I got an email confirming that I got off the waitlist. So I ordered five of them to split with several BET.com team members.

Personally, I am obsessed with my Silisponge. I now use it every single morning to apply foundation and I am thrilled to report that I need less than half a squirt of my NARS liquid foundation. It will save so much money in the long run on products. I never was really a fan of Beauty Blenders. I found the process quite tiresome of wetting them, applying product and then washing afterward. With the Silisponge, I can just rinse it off and its as good as new. It really saves on time and energy.

But don't just take my word for it, here's what other BET.com staffers had to say:

"A first glance, there’s no telling how the Silisponge is going to work, how it will feel on your face, or if it’s even going to be useful. Luckily though, I was given a heads up that the applicator is literally magic when it comes to saving product. Taking heed, I only used a tiny bit of foundation and concealer on my first day trying the Silisponge, and it's truly remarkable how it achieves full coverage with half the product! The added bonus? You can just wipe it off with a quick-dry cleaner. I'm officially tossing my Beauty Blender to the side, if for no other reason than to save time and a few bucks." — Iyana Robertson, music editor.

"At first I found the material a little slippery, but once I got used to it, I found the shape and design easier to use than my Beauty Blender. The coverage was so smooth. I used it to apply my under-eye concealer and usually that’s an area where makeup will get into the creases and you have to make sure you spread it. But with this I didn’t really have to do much." — Jazmine Ortiz, associate lifestyle editor.

It would be irresponsible of course to not contact the professionals, so I reached out to master makeup artist, Joseph Carillo who has beat the faces of Teyana Taylor, Precious Lee and Alexa Chung, not to mention he frequently works with the muva herself Pat McGrath. Joseph is actually a firm member of team Beauty Blender. He said, "I like [silisponges]. They're OK, but I'm a Beauty Blender buff. I like the silicone because it wipes the makeup on but I use my hands to apply foundation and then press it with my Beauty Blender. I think it gives it a more natural look. I feel like you need to be careful and mindful when using the silicone because if you don't 'smooth' it enough, it can leave lines."

Yikes, streaky lines are not the look. Maybe I am professional level good at makeup but I've found the application to be absolutely flawless from start to finish.

Here's where you can score a silisponge before they sell out again, because trust me, they will.