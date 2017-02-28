Watch This 5-Year-Old Girl Transform Into Iconic Black Women for BHM

It may be the last day of Black History Month, but don’t fret. Little Lola Jones has a photo project with plenty of Black girl magic to keep you inspired all year long. Using household props and a wig or two, the 5-year-old from Kent, Washington, has transformed into 28 of the most iconic women in history, one for each day of February. Cristi Jones, Lola’s mom, started the project on her social media after her daughter showed interest in a Martin Luther King Jr. film shown in school last month. She took it as a teaching opportunity and combined Lola’s love of dressing up to re-create photos of women like civil rights leader Angela Davis and our beloved former FLOTUS Michelle Obama.

Lola even mimics photographs of real-life stars from some of Hollywood’s recent leading films like Katherine Johnson, Taraji P. Henson’s character in Hidden Figures, and Mildred Loving, played by Ruth Negga in Loving.