Beyoncé and Jay Z Just Bid on a $120 Million Mansion

Late last night, Page Six revealed that Beyoncé and Jay Z had placed a $120 million bid on a Bel Air mansion. It would seem that, as time draws closer to Bey's due date, the Carters are looking to settle into a more private lifestyle than the hustle and bustle of NYC provides and making their LA status permanent.

The sprawling estate hosts four pools, eight bedrooms, bulletproof windows and staff quarters. (See aerial views of the mansion here.) Imagine being #blessed enough to co-habitate with the Carters!

Guess this means they won't be shacking up in the estate that has its own Wikipedia page after all. This minimalist dream house, however, is a solid consolation.

But since this house is seriously amazing, we're betting on next year's Easter festivities being super lit.