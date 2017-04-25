See the Sexy Designer Swimsuits That Kim Kardashian Is Using to Break the Internet

Excited to celebrate her older sister, Kourtney’s 38 th birthday, Kim Kardashian packed a suitcase of Snapchat-worthy two-pieces and jetted out to Mexico along with a crew of besties.

In true Kardashian style, the party seemed never ending with loads of paparazzi shots of the sisters showcasing their designer swimsuit looks at every opportunity. From the beach on the resort of Tulum to the deck of a boat, the swimwear fashion was on fleek.

The wife of Kanye West went vintage-chic with a Dior swimsuit in red, yellow, and beige. The Rasta-inspired two-piece had the Internet talking, as with pretty much anything Kim does.

Then since only Kim can outdo herself, the mother of two got super sexy with a pair of stunning YSL shield sunglasses, a black thong bikini bottom, and an eye-turning vintage Dolce & Gabbana lace-up top knotted tee from Open for Vintage.

Comments on social media of course are rampant with plastic surgery accusations, butt (haha!) Kim is truly unbothered, having a wild time with her big sis and friends.

Looks like it's true what they say: Spring break forever.