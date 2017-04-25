NSFW: See How This Girl Used Her Boyfriend's Balls As a Beauty Blender

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
An ancient proverb once declared "ball(s) is life." Johanna Hines is causing a stir on the web for her literal interpretation of said proverb. Hines she used her boyfriend's, um, testes as a beauty blender. Yeah, you read that right.
Hines jokingly uploaded a video to Twitter in which she tried out the method. In the time since, it's been RT'd by makeup artists and some 50,000 people. If nothing else, that's one way to save at Sephora.
By yesterday, Hines declared that she had been offered an endorsement deal.
Please don't let this be the internet's newest #challenge. If we've seen this method once, we've seen it all.
We don't imagine this taking off but, then again, we thought "cash me ousside" was just something someone said on Dr. Phil.
(Photo: Massonstock/Getty Images)
