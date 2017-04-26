See the One Fashion Rule Ayesha Curry Will Never Break

Ayesha Curry is a style icon to many and the young mom has some thoughts when it comes to fashion. Namely, she's not here for sharing one's "goodies" with the world. And though the professional chef and wife of NBA star Steph Curry might dress conservatively, she's still not mad at those who don't. We're sure you all remember the 2015 tweet that sparked an intense internet debate:

Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters 😂😂😂

After she tweeted the quip above, people began immediately comparing her to Kim Kardashian, leading her to recently clear the air once and for all.

“I saw a picture in a magazine one day, and it was literally like walking around with nipples out, it was so drastic! I thought it was hilarious,” Curry said. “So that’s why I tweeted that. My intentions were not to say you can’t show leg or whatever — that’s ridiculous. I know Khloé [Kardashian], and they’re great, so it was very uncalled for.”

The Kardashian comparisons, from a psychological perspective, actually lead to a dangerous framework, as they position Curry as "saintly" and Kardashian as a "whore." In fact, Slate actually called Curry "the virgin Mary of basketball," which is flawed in itself as she has two children. We digress. This frame is nothing new. Actually, there are entire theories devoted to this school of thought, known as the Madonna-whore complex (coined by Sigmund Freud) and more recently, the virgin-whore dichotomy. The latter, a more nuanced version, indicates that misogyny causes this belief. There are plenty of thinkpieces on this on our lovely interwebs, and Google is free. Just know — when we pit women against each other, we all lose.

And while Curry may consider nips out to be "hilarious," the reasoning behind the #FreeTheNipple movement flips moral standards on their heads. In the early 1900s, men, too, were not allowed to have their nips out in public. They protested in the 1930s and secured their right after NYC "Park Commission’s office (which supplied swimsuits) realized it was cheaper to provide trunks only." Fast forward almost 100 years later, and men are still allowed to free the nip while their female counterparts are prohibited from doing so in the vast majority of the country, at the behest of the law. There's nothing inherently sexual about the image of a nipple (and here's proof). Hence, the need to highlight this epic inequality with every possible chance.

And until then, we're on the Rihanna side of the fence with that.