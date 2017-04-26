See John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Coordinating Date Night Looks

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
John Legend stepped out in style at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of the virtual reality animated series Rainbow Crow wearing a floral-printed Gucci suit. The suit appears to be custom for Mr. Legend himself, which means $$$.
Of course, Legend's best accessory is always his wife Chrissy Teigen. She donned a short ivory dress with a rhinestone applique in a floral pattern. Coincidence? We think not.
Couples that slay together, stay together.
(Photo: CJ Rivera/Getty Images for Baobab Studios)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS