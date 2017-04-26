See John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Coordinating Date Night Looks

John Legend stepped out in style at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of the virtual reality animated series Rainbow Crow wearing a floral-printed Gucci suit. The suit appears to be custom for Mr. Legend himself, which means $$$.

(Photo: CJ Rivera/Getty Images for Baobab Studios)















Of course, Legend's best accessory is always his wife Chrissy Teigen. She donned a short ivory dress with a rhinestone applique in a floral pattern. Coincidence? We think not.

(Photo: CJ Rivera/Getty Images for Baobab Studios)















Couples that slay together, stay together.

Written by Maurice Marcel