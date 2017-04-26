BET Experience 2017!

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Have Matching Braids and We're Dying

This new photo is crazy identical.

Published 3 days ago

The internet is convinced that Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are twins. A split image of the infamous mother/daughter duo rocking sideswept cornrows is taking over Instagram. The 5-year-old is certainly taking after her superstar mama and we’re totally here for it. Jay Z, where?

See for yourself what all the hype is about below.

A post shared by 2FroChicks (@2frochicks) on

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

