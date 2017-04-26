BET Experience 2017!

See Trai and Grace Byers Unbelievably Bangin' Beach Bodies

Empire co-stars turned real-life married couple Trai Byers and Grace Gealey are living their best lives in paradise. Boo Boo Kitty and her man gave fans a peek at their beach bods in a video they posted to Instagram. The snippet of the two strutting through the tropical blue waters in the Cayman Islands looks like something out of Baywatch. Play this on repeat if you need motivation to hit the gym later.

The Byers wed last April, so it’s looks like their getaway might be an anniversary celebration,  although hair stylist to the stars Ursula Stephens posted a pic with Grace captioned, “Shooting 🎥 in paradise with @ladygracebyers & @anthonymerante.”

We’re looking forward to getting more beach bod inspo from their baecation/workcation.

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

