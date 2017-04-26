BET Experience 2017!

OK, So Drake Is on Vacation and His Body Looks Insane

OK, So Drake Is on Vacation and His Body Looks Insane

He's not being shy at all.

Published 3 days ago

Drake is on vacation right now and he want everyone to know it. He's making it a point to show off his body and his thirst trap is not going unnoticed. 

🌺🌴Peace Seeking

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The "Passionfruit" singer is looking very unbothered by recent pregnancy rumors and definitely showing off his buff body, which we know is courtesy of his trainer, Jonny Roxx, who we caught up with a few weeks ago.

Drake also posted several other vacation photos, letting us know that he is relaxing and carefree and perhaps also an amateur fashion blogger. 

Step round there...what's good what's good?

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

🌺

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

OK, Drake, we see you and we are definitely paying attention, but we also can't help but notice that this behavior is that of a very single person. Summer is coming, ladies! Look out. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle