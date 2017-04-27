See How A$AP Ferg's Latest Clothing Collaboration Puts Liberian Children in School

A$AP Ferg has teamed up with Uniform on a clothing collaboration that benefits Liberians. The line, called Traplord x Uniform, is made in Liberia by women and the proceeds from sales help send Liberian kids to school. The goal is alleviating the costs of uniforms for children, as they must have a uniform to attend school so that they can earn an education.

"With the Ebola crisis that happened out there and the war that ended in the early '90s, over 600,000 people's homes were destroyed. So it's just basically Chid Liberty, the guy that started the Uniform company, he decided to start a factory to kind of build a community again and provide jobs," Ferg explained. The clothing collection, designed by Ferg, comes in a neutral palate infused with camo in the form of summer-ready basics, all retailing from $32 to $179 and currently available at Bloomingdales. Uniform is a company that favors ethical production practices, a rarity in today's landscape of fast fashion. All of its products, even aside from this most recent project from Ferg, are made in Africa with the hope of establishing "Africa as the world’s mecca for impact apparel manufacturing," according to its website.

Ferg recently went to Liberia to see Uniform's operation and connect with kids in the West Point area, handing out uniforms in the process, in what he calls a "humbling" experience. "A lot of people don't got much out there. When we think we're doing bad, there's always somebody doing worse and those are the people that's doing worse," Ferg said. "But what I learned is that even though they wake up and they don't have much. they still have smiles on their faces." The act of giving back is rather familiar to Ferg, who cites that he's been engaged in philanthropic efforts since early on in his music career. After the loss of his father to kidney failure, Ferg used to host health fairs in his name to "try to inform kids on their health and basically build awareness on diet and what people put in their bodies." "I just like giving more than receiving," Ferg said. "I've always been a kid that's been fortunate enough to have a good family and people to give me things and I've been a great earner in my career. I can afford to give, so why not?"

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)