See La La's $68 Skirt That Is Doing Wonders for Her Waist

Ok, well, we're sold.

Published Yesterday

La La Anthony is always killing it in the style game, but her look as of late has been EXTRA fly. Case and point, please look at what she was wearing yesterday. After stunning us with a $200 Opening Ceremony dress, La La keeps it on her cheap and chic kick by donning a skirt from sexy Australian label Meshki

La La's sick skirt is available on sale no less for $68. I just feel like this is a personal gift to all us single gals out here from La La. And we thank you, our Queen!!! 

 

Written by Danielle Prescod

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4)

