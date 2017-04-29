Kardashian Sisters Have Reportedly Parted Ways With Longtime Stylist Monica Rose

As reported , Khloé Kardashian and her sisters have parted ways with their stylist of almost a decade, Monica Rose .

Throughout the course of their working relationship, Khloé often spoke highly of Rose, especially for her loyalty when the reality star felt fat-shamed by the fashion industry.

“At my fattest, Monica would always come with racks of clothes and make me feel special,” Kardashian previously shared with Harper’s Bazaar. “She never told me, ‘Oh, they don’t have that in your size.’ Other people actually said, ‘I just can’t work with you’– because I was too big. That always hurt my feelings, of course.”

To add insult to injury, it has also been pointed out that each of the sisters has unfollowed Rose on Instagram, with Khloé last tagging the high profile stylist in a photo five weeks ago.

Rose first met Kim Kardashian while working at a boutique in LA in 2007 and has worked with the family ever since.

As reported, an industry insider close to the situation calls the split "crazy," especially given the influence Rose has had on elevating the Kardashian sisters to the level of taste-making they currently are on.

At the time of this report, reps for either party have yet to issue a formal statement or explanation regarding the mysterious falling out.