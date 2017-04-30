Nicki Minaj Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair After 'Being Bullied' By Her Fans

Taking to Instagram earlier this past week, the rapper tried on a platinum blonde wig and posed the question to her fans, "Do blondes have more fun?" Naturally, a theme emerged in the comments section that wasn't the feedback Minaj was hoping for.

Nicki Minaj recently learned the hard way that when it comes to her releasing new music, her fans have dedicated tunnel vision.

Following her post, the rapper's diehard fanbase, fondly known as the Barbz, did not hold back, with many echoing the sentiment that Minaj should be more focused on recording her new album rather than worrying about switching her hairstyle up.

Minaj got wind of the onslaught of commentary and decided to share her reaction to her fans' demands on Twitter.

"I asked if blondes have more fun, somebody commented: blondes have more fun recording an album now GO SIS!" Minaj tweeted, with a slew of crying emojis. "I'm tired of being bullied."

While Minaj will work on her new music on her own timeline, she too had fun with her fans weighing in on her new look. Even her mother, Carol Maraj, commented saying, "Black hair. #myvote," to which Minaj hilariously responded, "Mommy you're not included in the voting process."

Judging from Minaj's latest post on Instagram, she chose to go back to blonde after all, despite her fans being vocal about their preference she gets back into the studio instead. We trust the rapper has new music on the way, regardless of what look she choses to rock in the meantime.

Take a look at Nicki Minaj's new look and some of the commentary it inspired in the posts below.