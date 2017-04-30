Nicki Minaj Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair After 'Being Bullied' By Her Fans

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Nicki Minaj recently learned the hard way that when it comes to her releasing new music, her fans have dedicated tunnel vision.
Taking to Instagram earlier this past week, the rapper tried on a platinum blonde wig and posed the question to her fans, "Do blondes have more fun?" Naturally, a theme emerged in the comments section that wasn't the feedback Minaj was hoping for.
Following her post, the rapper's diehard fanbase, fondly known as the Barbz, did not hold back, with many echoing the sentiment that Minaj should be more focused on recording her new album rather than worrying about switching her hairstyle up.
Minaj got wind of the onslaught of commentary and decided to share her reaction to her fans' demands on Twitter.
"I asked if blondes have more fun, somebody commented: blondes have more fun recording an album now GO SIS!" Minaj tweeted, with a slew of crying emojis. "I'm tired of being bullied."
While Minaj will work on her new music on her own timeline, she too had fun with her fans weighing in on her new look. Even her mother, Carol Maraj, commented saying, "Black hair. #myvote," to which Minaj hilariously responded, "Mommy you're not included in the voting process."
Judging from Minaj's latest post on Instagram, she chose to go back to blonde after all, despite her fans being vocal about their preference she gets back into the studio instead. We trust the rapper has new music on the way, regardless of what look she choses to rock in the meantime.
Take a look at Nicki Minaj's new look and some of the commentary it inspired in the posts below.
I asked if blondes have more fun, somebody commented: blondes have more fun recording an album now GO SIS! 😩😂😭😭😭 I'm tired of being bullied😩— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 24, 2017
If bullying is what it takes to get my hands on 20 copies of #NM4 then sorry my dear @NICKIMINAJ. Bullying is the only option.... pic.twitter.com/tBUtAAcVuZ— •STUART MINAJ• (@stuartminaj) April 24, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ u know damn well we tired of being albumless and tourless. we over here tryna see u and u playing pic.twitter.com/b9nu4Ji0m9— Mario™ (@SlayinWithNicki) April 24, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ Bullied??? pic.twitter.com/kQr3xXxhUu— Nicki's Barbie Chain (@NMBarbieChain) April 24, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ Girl bye you bully us too. Wake us up at 3am and don't even say nothing. You be iight pic.twitter.com/nY1mumhBWU— Candi Queen (@CandiQueen) April 24, 2017
(Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS