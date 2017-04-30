See the Stunning Gowns Beyoncé and Tina Lawson Wore at the #WearableArtGala

As reported , Beyoncé , Jay Z , Blue Ivy and Solange were all in attendance to support Tina and Richard Lawson at their Inaugural Wearable Art Gala (April 29).

Last night was a family affair in Los Angeles for the soon-to-be expanding Carter squad.

The event, which was held at the California African American Museum, was a star-studded affair with each member in attendance dressing to the nines.

With husband Jay Z by her side, Beyoncé was definitely rocking her gorgeous maternal glow, sporting a red long-sleeved dress designed by Stephanie Costello for Stello. Additionally, she completed the lavish look with an elaborate headdress sprinkled with flowers, butterflies and dragonflies, as her naturally curly hair draped over her shoulders.

Hov wore a dark blue and white tuxedo, while Blue Ivy was dressed in a pink Mischka Aoki dress and wore her hair in braids.

While playing host to the affair, Tina Lawson sported a leafy green (literally) custom dress, playing up to the theme of "wearable art."

Also in attendance were Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, with the occasion marking the second impromptu Destiny Child's reunion this month.

In addition to supporting her family by stepping out to attend the exciting festivities, Beyoncé also reportedly donated two Coachella 2018 tickets, her gold-plated tour microphone and backstage passes to be auctioned off.

Take a look at some highlights from the 2017 #WearableArtGala in the posts below.