See How Michael B. Jordan Gets Ready for the Met Gala

His faded, braided man bun style is EVERYTHING.

Young Hollywood rising star Michael B. Jordan was seen on social media preparing for the Met Gala. Instead of the clean cut classic (boring) caesar hair cut that most rock on the red carpet, Michael felt a little saucy and got braided up!

This year’s theme is Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons, so we will see a lot of creation and recreating going on tonight. So why not braid it up? Especially since Michael has been rocking the braided look for some time now.

The “faded, braided man bun” style has been trending for a while, so it’s now making its way to the Met Gala thanks to Michael B. Jordan.

Do this mean we will get to see the the Kanye West blond on a lot of male celebs too? Interesting.

Written by Maurice Marcel

(Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Catch LA)

