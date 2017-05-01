BET Experience 2017!

LaLa Anthony Just Shut It Down For the MET Gala

See her jaw-dropping look!

Published 3 hours ago

Lala wants you to know she’s got the sauce! The TV personality/Best-selling author isn’t letting her recent separation from husband Carmelo Anthony get the best of her. She sashayed down the 2017 MET Gala red carpet in a sheer paneled long sleeve gown by Thai Nguyen Atelier and dripping in Lorraine Schwartz jewels.  She has been known to slay on the regular, but has really mastered the revenge slay and this look may just be her best yet.

See her work all her angles below.

(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly)
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

She even squeezed in an impromptu photo shoot, as one does when they hit the MET Gala, before she left the house. Gorgeous!

Unbreakable 🖤#metgala

A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly)

