LaLa Anthony Just Shut It Down For the MET Gala

Lala wants you to know she’s got the sauce! The TV personality/Best-selling author isn’t letting her recent separation from husband Carmelo Anthony get the best of her. She sashayed down the 2017 MET Gala red carpet in a sheer paneled long sleeve gown by Thai Nguyen Atelier and dripping in Lorraine Schwartz jewels. She has been known to slay on the regular, but has really mastered the revenge slay and this look may just be her best yet.

See her work all her angles below.