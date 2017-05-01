Nicki Minaj Decided To Wear Her Underwear to the Met

The Degeneres Queen Nicki Minaj graced the Met Gala red carpet in H&M. That's right guys, she's super generous, wearing somethign that maybe we would be able to afford! Of course the most important detail though is that the dress is noticeably missing the front piece, meaning that Nicki looks as if she is wearing panties and no pants.

This is the red carpet to try out any new trend you want, and we love that Nicki went for it in both the silhouette and the designer, both super unconventional looks.

So far, it looks like she's having an amazing time as well.