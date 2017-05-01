See How Rihanna Won the MET Gala This Year

Like the MET Gala princess she is, Rihanna ruled the red carpet once again. She stayed on theme, a hard feat for many attendees, in a vibrant Fall 2016 Comme des Garcons confection. The Costume Institute's new exhibit honors the work of the label’s designer Rei Kawakubo, so surprisingly she totally followed the rules.

Kawakubo is known for his bold, architectural designs hence RiRi’s playful party look. Rihanna paired the dress from the Fall2016 runway with very editorial DSqaured2 sandals, which she also owns in black. The shoes take about 45 minutes to lace up so we know it took her a long time to get ready tonight.

Kawakubo is also Japanese, so Rihanna paid a tasteful homage to her culture. See people, it can be done. Slay-on, Rih!