Jaden Smith Carried His Cut-Off Locs On The Met Gala Red Carpet

The MET Gala is where non-conventional fashion shines, so of course Jaden Smith had to bring it. The 18 year-old has been known to where a skirt or two (or three or four) in his day, but this time he threw on some pants and kicked up heels. Quite literally, actually. He wore a pair of black square-toe man heels with his all black get-up.

To top off everything, he carried the locs he once sported and then got chopped off by his dad, Will Smith, just a couple weeks ago. Happy 2017 MET Gala!