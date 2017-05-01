BET Experience 2017!

Jaden Smith Carried His Cut-Off Locs On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Jaden Smith Carried His Cut-Off Locs On The Met Gala Red Carpet

The Internet is saying: WTF?

Published 3 hours ago

The MET Gala is where non-conventional fashion shines, so of course Jaden Smith had to bring it. The 18 year-old has been known to where a skirt or two (or three or four) in his day, but this time he threw on some pants and kicked up heels. Quite literally, actually. He wore a pair of black square-toe man heels with his all black get-up.

To top off everything, he carried the locs he once sported and then got chopped off by his dad, Will Smith, just a couple weeks ago. Happy 2017 MET Gala!

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle