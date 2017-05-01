BET Experience 2017!

See What Angela Simmons and the Rest of the Simmons Family Wore to Her Son's Baptism

Their Sunday best is #FamilyGoals!

Published 5 hours ago

Over the weekend, Angela Simmons and her family came together to celebrate the baptism of her son, Sutton Joseph, and the event was done in true Simmons fashion — stylish

I must say the room was filled with so much love !!! Family !! Love you guys #SuttonsBaptism ❤️

Proud mother Angela stunned in a white spring dress with adorable pleating, making her look like the perfect mom. In her arms is the cutie of the hour, Sutton. 

And then there were 3 !!!! Ava , Sutton , and Mia !!!! @vanessajsimmons @jojo_simmons !!! #SuttonsBaptism

Never too young to be fly, the 7-month-old Sutton is dressed in his best white suit and was surrounded by his stylish cousins Mia and Ava Marie in their cutest matching church fits!

Happy Sunday.

Brother JoJo Simmons showed up dapper in a tailored black suit accompanied by his daughter Mia KayLee Simmons, who looked adorable in a church-friendly polka-dot dress coat.

Dreamy #SuttonsBaptism @pep_ent ❤️

The fashion wasn't the only thing that caught our eyes during this family-oriented event. The decor was stunning, with a wall of blue balloons softly highlighted by back lights. Decor worthy of a descendant of hip-hop royalty!

@pep_ent @lovelylayers ❤️ #SuttonsBaptism

And did we mention the cake???

We know that this is only the beginning of immaculate events for young Sutton. How do you think the Simmons will top this?

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Angela Simmons via Instagram)

